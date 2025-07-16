Yuca’s is a very LA place. The Los Feliz restaurant is an 8-foot by 10-foot hut that once upon a time was a shoeshine shop, but since 1976 has been serving up the kind of home-cooked tacos good enough to win a James Beard Award in 2005.

It’s a charming local institution, but even on a normal morning — one worker grilling carne asada with a surgeon’s intensity, and the other chopping onions at a speed that Yuca’s owner Dora Herrera continues to marvel at — this tiny place in the corner of a parking lot can feel exposed.

Like a lot of people in food service in LA, Herrera — who’s also the president of the Los Feliz Business Improvement District — is worried about whether ICE agents will show up in that parking lot. She came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was a kid, so she understands the fears of her eight workers at the two Yuca’s locations.

“People are thinking how best to protect themselves,” she says, “and trying to stay within the law when you're dealing with people that are lawless.”

Restaurants are founded upon immigrant labor — documented and not. Immigrants make up more than a third of food service workers in California, Texas, and New York. Data on undocumented workers is less clear. Pew Research estimates that 10% of restaurant workers are undocumented, though that number is probably higher, especially in cities like LA.

What can Herrera and others do? What a lot of restaurants are doing to prepare for federal agents walking in: Make sure their I-9 forms are in order, a lawyer’s number is handy, workers have their passports with them. And, she says, it’s important to do what you can to make your employees feel safe. That can mean picking them up from home if they’re afraid to take the bus, or bringing them food if they’re too scared to come in.

Another strategy: Try to make the business as much of a safe space as possible, which is what one fancy chocolatier in Glendale did.

“We really were quite painstaking in this, in putting these signs everywhere,” says Valerie Gordon, the owner of Valerie Confections, which has 30 employees at locations in Glendale as well as Echo Park. Both shops have a lot of doors into kitchens and offices that now have paper signs marking the spaces as private. What was once casual and assumed — outsiders can go here, they can’t go there — is made overt and clear.

“ICE can go into the public area right where you're placing your order for your muffin, for your quiche, for your espresso drink,” she says. “But they can't go into the private working area right unless they have a judicially signed warrant.”

The Trump administration’s messaging on hospitality businesses like hotels and restaurants has been confused and shifting. There have been some ICE raids on restaurants and street vendors in Southern California, but food service doesn’t appear to be a major target yet.

And it’s not like ICE investigations are new. But the agency used to be more bureaucratic.

“The normal way would be for them just to send notices and say, ‘Hey, we want you guys to send all the I-9 forms we need,’ to inspect it before taking any action,” says Jacob Sapochnick, an immigration lawyer in San Diego. He’s worked with restaurant clients all over the U.S. for 20 years — including one LA restaurant that got raided recently.

Sapochnick says that, under the Trump administration, ICE is now leading with guns, not sternly worded letters.

“They’re not going to give you the warrant. They'll essentially just scream at you, use weapons to intimidate you, put you on the floor,” he says. “So it's kind of like, what can you do?”

Back at Yuca’s, Dora Herrera says emotionally it’s been very, very hard.

“Last night, I went to brush my teeth, and I found myself crying over the bowl,” she says. “I didn't say, ‘Why are you crying?’ Or, ‘Stop that, you don't need to be crying.’ I just let myself have the emotions, have the feelings, and then I wake up this morning, and I do what I can.”

But, she adds, everyone’s in it together.

“Information right now is gold. Support is gold. Acknowledging that you're a community and you don't have to face it alone, is gold.”