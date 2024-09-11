The Line Fire has scorched The Keller Peak Fire Lookout Tower, which has been around for nearly 100 years, making it the oldest observatory in the Angeles National Forest.
Line Fire destroys historic lookout tower in SoCal. Can they rebuild?
Credits
Guest:
- Patrick Wallace - Fire lookout volunteer, Southern California’s Mountain Foundation