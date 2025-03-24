Meter mayhem: Santa Ana investigates parking ticket complaints

The Santa Ana parking enforcer, LAZ Parking, is facing backlash for issuing too many tickets and overstepping their authority by citing license plate violations.

Steve Chiotakis

Shaquille Woods