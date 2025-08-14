The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) is ushering in its new academic year on Thursday by deploying an extraordinary number of resources to protect children and their families from federal immigration authorities.

“We want no one to stay home as a result of fears,” says LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. LAUSD deliberately does not track how many families are undocumented, but it’s likely many don’t have legal status. According to demographers at USC's Equity Research Institute, 35% of LA County residents are immigrants, and 27% of those are undocumented.

After a summer of high-profile immigration raids, undocumented families are fearful that schools could be the next target.

In April, federal agents tried to enter two elementary schools to question students. On August 11, agents detained a 15-year-old disabled student at gunpoint outside of Arleta High School.

Parents are concerned they could be arrested and deported while picking up or dropping off their children. As a result, LAUSD is worried that many of its students won’t show up for class this year. Enrollment in virtual academics is already up 7%.

At a press conference on August 11, Carvalho outlined the district’s strategy to create a “safe passage” for students and their families traveling to and from school.

The district is rerouting buses to pick up students closer to home. And in neighborhoods where federal immigration agents have been most active this summer, the district will create a two-block safe zone around 100 schools.

They are also sending 1,000 district staff to be the eyes and ears on the ground, who will communicate with the Los Angeles School Police Department if they see immigration enforcement activity around campuses. The school police are heading up a task force to communicate and rapidly deploy resources if needed.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass remarked at the press conference on the historic nature of the moment: “We are gathered here today to talk about protecting our children from the federal government.”

Teachers also want their students to begin the school year in an environment where they can feel secure and learn.

“Schools are supposed to be a safe space for students, and we know that this administration doesn't honor the sanctity of any safe space,” says LAUSD educator Ingrid Villeda. Immigration agents have “entered hospitals, they've entered churches, and the school entity is the only one that's left.”

Villeda works at an elementary school in South LA, but asked KCRW not to use the name of her institution for fear it could put the safety of her students and families at risk.

Villeda has developed a concept she calls a “walking school bus” — staff meet students at their homes and walk small groups of them to campus.

“We know how scared people are,” she says. “We're scared too, but we're going to show up.”

Many educators have been showing up for their communities throughout the summer months. Lupe Carrasco Cardona teaches at a high school in Westlake, and says she was frequently awake at 4:30 a.m. during the break to patrol for ICE and deliver groceries to families.

“This summer has been the least restful summer of my entire 26-year career as an educator,” says Carrasco Cardona.

As chair of the Association of Raza Educators, she’s also hosting workshops with Unión del Barrio to train hundreds of other educators on how to create a plan if ICE shows up near campuses. Carrasco Cardona’s own high school is organizing patrols around campus.

“We always say that knowing your rights is great, but knowing how to defend those rights is what is important,” says Carrasco Cardona.

