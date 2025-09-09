Local leaders are warning that Southern California may see intensified immigration raids after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted restrictions on roving patrols.
SCOTUS lifts limits on immigration raids in LA
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - columnist, LA Times - @GustavoArellano