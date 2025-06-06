SEIU California president injured, detained at ICE raid

Federal agents detained David Huerta, president of SEIU California and SEIU United Service Workers West, at the site of a large-scale immigration sweep in Los Angeles.

  • Sandra Diaz - Vice President, SEIU United Service Workers West

Steve Chiotakis

Shaquille Woods