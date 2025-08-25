Students to reinvent shade to cool down LA before Olympics

Hosted by
A new competition is asking university students to try and reinvent shade. The winning designs will be integrated into the city ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Credits

Guest:

  • Monica Dean - Director, climate and sustainability practice, USC Dornsife Public Exchange

Host:

Danielle Chiriguayo

Producer:

Alexandra Applegate