Shark incidents in SoCal: Real risk or media hype?

Hosted by
CSU Long Beach researchers are investigating two local incidents of sharks biting humans, but they say the attacks are rare and movies often misrepresent the marine predators.

Credits

Guest:

  • Chris Lowe - director of Sharklab at Cal State Long Beach

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods