Santa Monica airport closure spurs push for housing

This story was produced in partnership with Capital & Main.

In the neighborhoods surrounding the Santa Monica Airport, homeowners know little peace. Every few minutes, the whine of a jet engine intrudes on the suburban soundscape.

But relief is coming. In 2017, locals won a more than seven-decade fight to close the airport. It is scheduled to shutter once and for all on Dec. 31, 2028.

Santa Monica residents voted in 2014 to build a park on the site of the airport. But as the 2028 closure date approaches, some residents, councilmembers and pro-housing groups are calling for the construction of affordable housing on the site in addition to a park.

With an organized contingent of development opponents determined to stop them, the airport site is shaping up as the latest flashpoint in Southern California’s battles over housing construction.

Read the full article here.