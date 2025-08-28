At Biergarten in Koreatown on Saturday, the TV is showing Los Angeles Football Club soccer, and the crowd is hoping to catch the first hometown goal scored by Son Heung-min, the team’s biggest star.

“He’s the pride of Korea,” explains Sam Ko, taking a quick break from the game. Ko is a member of the Tigers, LAFC’s Koreatown supporter group. “What Shohei [Ohtani] is to Japan and baseball, Sonny is that in soccer, because there is no Asian player bigger than Son Heung-min.”

He made his move to Los Angeles this summer, signing with the team on August 6 and taking the field for the first time a few days later, to the delight of LAFC fans. He’ll make his first hometown appearance at BMO Stadium in Exposition Park on Sunday, August 31.

Koreans of all ages have shown up lately at Biergarten to watch Major League Soccer games, something that hadn’t happened much before.

“The younger kids, they know about LAFC,” says Tigers co-founder Daniel Chung. But lately, he says, the older Korean community is coming in too because they want to see Son Heung-min.

“The hype is real, the excitement is real!” he adds.

The excitement seems justified. Son played most recently for Tottenham Hotspur of North London in the English Premier League, where for over 10 years, he was a top goal scorer. He capped off that run by winning the Europa League tournament and ending the team’s long trophy drought.

He’s known for dramatic goals, and he won an international award for the goal of the year, when he sprinted through an entire team's defense on his own, like he had just found superpowers.

The fans love his personality too — Son Heung-min is humble in interviews, popular with his teammates, and he loves kids.

He endeared himself to LA’s Korean American fans right away.

At his first press conference after joining LAFC, he told the media he was excited to see so many Korean fans at LA’s BMO stadium when he came to a match soon after he arrived in town: “I was watching you guys supporting like crazy. It was just insane, I wanted to run into the pitch and show my performance.”

Son has played for South Korea in three World Cups. As captain, he became a national icon when Korea won a gold medal at the 2018 Asian games (and was consequently one of the rare South Koreans exempted from mandatory military service).

He also won a lot of fans in Mexico when South Korea eliminated Germany from the first round of the 2018 World Cup, allowing Mexico to advance.

Supporter Sam Ko points out that LA has the largest Korean population outside Korea, and that strength in numbers may give LA Koreans an extra swagger as “one of the few places where Korean Americans can grow up as confident human beings.”

It’s not just about ethnic or national pride. As Ko tells it, Son’s play for LAFC makes him proud of Los Angeles, too.

“I’m grateful that Son, in one of the hardest and most renowned leagues in the world, got to build his stature, his status, his persona,” Ko says, referencing the English Premier League. Now, “he gets to bring that to a city that has a stature and persona to match it.”

About five minutes into Saturday’s game, with the Tigers at Biergarten watching, a foul is called against Dallas, setting up LAFC for a free kick a few yards outside the penalty area.

Son Heung-min sets down the ball and steps back a few steps, the Dallas defenders forming a human wall between Son and the goal. Son steps and curls the ball perfectly over the heads of the defenders and into the top left corner of the goal.

The crowd at Biergarten erupts, and the Koreatown Tigers break into LAFC supporter chants.