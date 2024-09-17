CA granted $114M to homeless nonprofit, now they want it back

Hosted by
The LA-based nonprofit Step Up On Second Street received grant money to quickly house Californians experiencing homelessness. But after failed projects and a lawsuit, the state is asking for the money back.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods