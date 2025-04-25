The U.S. Department of Education is cracking down on student borrowers.



This week, it announced that collections on delinquent — or past-due — federal student loans will restart on May 5. As a result, Federal Student Aid will be able to pull from borrowers’ wages, including tax refunds and social security checks.

The Trump administration originally froze the collection of delinquent student loans when the COVID pandemic started in March 2020.



Are you a borrower with loans overdue? Or have concerns about making payments and falling into delinquency? How will repaying student loans, or refusing to do so, affect your financial reality? What questions do you have about this process?



Share your story (or questions!) above, and we might reach out for an upcoming story.