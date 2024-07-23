After four decades in Park City, Utah, Sundance may be moving. The film festival has narrowed down six finalists for its next host city, starting in 2027.
Sundance might leave Utah. Where will the film festival go?
Credits
Guest:
- Pat Saperstein - Deputy film editor, Variety