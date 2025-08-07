8-legged lovers on the loose: Tarantula mating season creeps into SoCal

Hosted by
Love is in the air for tarantulas as thousands migrate to the West Coast searching for mates. But how dangerous are these hairy critters?

Love is in the air for tarantulas as thousands migrate to the West Coast searching for mates. But how dangerous are these hairy critters?

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods