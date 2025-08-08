Hollywood job seekers try to hang on for tax credit rescue

At a recent entertainment industry jobs fair hosted by the City of Burbank, more than 5,000 unemployed and underemployed film and television workers showed up, hoping to find their next gig. Among them was Amanda Hart, a veteran set dresser and prop handler.

“I haven’t had a full-time job since February of 2023,” Hart said. “I had only three union days last year and just one this year. I’ve lost my health insurance. I’m on Medi-Cal now. And yeah, it’s really hard to pay rent right now.”

Many of the entertainment companies present, including Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, had few immediate jobs to offer people who stood in long lines to talk to employment representatives.

Even production professionals who were at the fair to offer career advice admitted they’d had to pivot to make a living.

Michelle Lynette Bush, an assistant costume designer with two decades of experience, has found temporary work outside the industry.

“I’ve been working as a substitute teacher,” she said. “That’s something I found during this slowdown. I’m not going to give up. I’m not moving back to Pennsylvania. I’m here. I’ll wait until things get better — and just do anything to survive in the meantime.”

Industry workers are hoping help will come from Sacramento. Legislation passed earlier this year increases California’s film and television tax credits from $330 million to $750 million annually. It also broadens eligibility to include a wider variety of projects, like animation and short films. These efforts are intended to reverse the trend of runaway production, as film and TV shoots relocate to other states and countries.

At the Teamsters Union booth at the fair, representatives were cautiously optimistic.

“It’s been tough for industry workers over the last couple of years,” one union member told job fair visitors. “This is the first step in what we hope will restart and stabilize the industry.”

State officials claim California’s existing production incentives have already delivered $27 billion in economic activity and supported more than 200,000 jobs — figures expected to grow under the new package.

Still, some say the state should have acted sooner. Assemblymember Nick Schultz, who co-authored tax credit legislation, acknowledged the delay.

“I don’t believe it’s too little, too late,” Schultz said. “But yes, I wish we had done this several years ago. Honestly, I would have preferred to see a billion dollars allocated to the program.”

He added, “We’re operating in a tough financial environment, and I trust the governor is trying to balance all those competing priorities. But I would have loved to see more money committed.”

In the meantime, L.A.’s film and televison workers — set dressers, makeup artists, lighting technians, drivers, editors — are trying to stay resilient as they wait for the job market to improve.

Melina Estrada, a 25-year-old freelance editor, said she’s struggling to compete with more experienced applicants.

“It’s not good,” she said with a laugh. “People tell me it’s all about who you know. You can send in your resume, but it doesn’t mean you’re going to get the job. That’s why I came here — to make connections. Because obviously, sending resumes online isn’t working.”