This Week in Weed: Treat your flu with cannabis

Flu season is upon us, and the state’s health department says at least 70 people have died of the flu so far in California. There’s also been a spike of cases in the LA area. David Downs, the California bureau chief for Leafly, says that more people are turning to cannabis to treat their symptoms.

“We're seeing a lot of stuff on the market that's going to help you get some sleep, going to help you relax,” Downs says. “[People are] going to combine, a lot of times, with other soothing superfoods and natural ingredients that people have been using for a long time to treat various cold elements, especially stuff that's in the throat.”

Downs says there are several award-winning products that can be used to soothe some of the most painful cold symptoms.

“A company called Ohm Edibles, they make this Elderberry Elixir. It comes with a lot of health food sort of marketing language, like saying it's for immunity support and so on,” he says. “We're also seeing a lot of teas, a lot of mints, a lot of honey sticks. A lot of stuff that you're going to eat that are not going to make you feel out of your mind, just going to help you get to sleep.”