‘LA Coroner’ biography dissects life of Dr. Thomas Noguchi

Dr. Thomas Noguchi is known as the “Coroner to the Stars” because he performed autopsies on numerous celebrities, including Marilyn Monroe. “ LA Coroner ” documents his legacy.

Steve Chiotakis

Shaquille Woods