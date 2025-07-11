Tom Morello teams up with immigration nonprofit on new song

Hosted by
Tom Morello's new song, “Pretend You Remember Me,” is part of his first solo rock project in conjunction with the nonprofit CHIRLA.

Tom Morello's new song, “Pretend You Remember Me,” is part of his first solo rock project in conjunction with the nonprofit CHIRLA.

Playlist

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

Credits

Guest:

  • Tom Morello - Tom Morello, Rage Against the Machine guitarist and political activist

Host:

Alex Cohen

Producer:

Shaquille Woods