A black bear named BB-14 and her three cubs have spent the summer strutting around on Ring cameras, knocking over trash cans, and getting into bee hives in Topanga Canyon. It’s the first time bears have settled in the area, and while some residents are excited, the animals expose serious differences of opinion about how a community should interact with nature.

Whatever the case, they’re the talk of the town.

“Every morning we all wake up, and we all check the chat groups, the Instagram accounts of all the locals, and we can catch sight of the bear and find out where she was last night,” says Kate Kimmel, an organizer of Topanga’s weekly farmers market.

Kimmel wonders how BB-14 and her three cubs will manage in this community.

“I'm worried for her welfare, as a mother of three,” she continues with a laugh. “It's hard for me to keep my human babies alive. So I can’t imagine what it's like for her.”

The California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife first caught the female black bear in Claremont in late May 2024. She was a wanderer. Over that summer, she ranged along the Angeles National Forest, then west to the Santa Clarita Valley, crossing a bunch of freeways — the 210, the 14, the 5, the 118. She crossed the 101 three times.

Eventually, she ended up in a parking lot in the San Fernando Valley, where Fish and Wildlife caught her again and moved her back into Angeles National Forest. That’s where she, as Topanga resident Kat High puts it, “managed to run into a good-looking hunk of a bear,” and got knocked up.

After her summer fling, she hit the road again, and by fall of last year, she ended up back in the Santa Monica Mountains, where she had her cubs.

She’s the first black bear in Topanga, as far as anyone knows.

For being in the middle of LA, Topanga has small-town vibes. It was historically a middle-class bohemian community of old-school rugged individualists, all of whom value living in a village setting surrounded by hills.

Now, BB-14 is revealing a rift over how exactly humans are supposed to deal with the nature in their backyards.

“The majority of people that I've been in connection with really are trying to figure out how we can make it safe for the bears to live here,” says Rosi Dagit, a conservation biologist for the Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains. “Then we have another contingent of folks who think that it's a really great idea to feed the bears and to try to interact with the bears.”

Susan Clark, a veterinary nurse who runs Topanga Animal Rescue, has been fielding a lot of calls about bear etiquette since BB-14 and her cubs showed up in the canyon.

“I had a call the other day from a woman that said, ‘Oh, I went to Sprouts and bought watermelon to put out for the bears,’” she says.

Clark fears the outcome: “A fed bear is a dead bear.”

Because if a bear attacks a person, Fish and Wildlife get called out one more time — possibly with a rifle.

Clark and Dagit say that bearproof trash cans could keep the animals from becoming annoying overgrown raccoons. But the cans are expensive, and they only work if everybody agrees to use them.

This is not a new problem in California. Topanga resident Caiti Hawkins lived for a while in the town of Sierra Madre, just east of Pasadena, which has lots of bears. She says they don’t really know how to deal with the bears there either: “From basically the two years that I lived there, I never saw any solutions presented that anybody followed.”

Now that Hawkins lives in Topanga, she’s pessimistic about whether anybody will figure it out.

“The argument about the trash cans, that was brought up gazillions of times in Sierra Madre, but it has to be organized, and there's no infrastructure in Topanga to do anything like that,” she says. “We don't even have a mayor.”

So will Topanga Canyon figure out the big bear question where other communities haven’t?

Right now, they’re just trying to figure out how to get drivers to slow down in town to avoid hitting the bears. Susan Clark wants to make a sign that says “Drive SLOW.” But there are a lot of sticklers in Topanga Canyon who insist that it say “Drive SLOWLY.”

“Yeah,” says Clark, “our English majors were horrified.”

That particular drama has yet to be resolved. It’s one more way human nature is getting in the way of dealing with nature-nature.