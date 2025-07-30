Every morning, Miguel Molina races the sunrise.

By 5:00 a.m., he’s on the road to Pacific Palisades, where his crew clears debris from construction sites – many of them scorched homes and businesses damaged by the Palisades wildfire.

“[We’re] working like ants,” says Molina with a laugh. “That’s the way we work.”

Molina started doing construction shortly after he came to the United States at age 16 more than two decades ago. He applied for legal status shortly thereafter thanks to a government program called Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which grants short-term legal rights to immigrants whose home countries have been devastated by natural disasters or war.

For Molina, it was Hurricane Mitch, a Category 5 storm that killed roughly 7,000 people in his native Honduras. Roughly 1 million people from 16 different countries currently have TPS in the U.S.

But the Trump administration is moving to remove these safeguards for hundreds of thousands of recipients who have lived in the U.S. lawfully for decades, including Molina.

“I came here to have a better life,” Molina says as he watches his construction crew lug truckloads of broken concrete from a residential home. “That's what all the immigrants want, [no matter] where they came from … from Europe, Asia, from any other continent in the world. And at the same time, to contribute to this country, give back what they are getting.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that TPS will end for Honduras on September 8.

“Temporary Protected Status was designed to be just that – temporary,” U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said in a statement earlier this month. “Honduran citizens can safely return home, and DHS is here to help facilitate their voluntary return.”

Honduras is grouped with two other TPS countries — Nicaragua and Nepal — in pending litigation over whether or not the Trump administration can terminate legal residency for citizens of these countries.

“These are people that have lived here for 26 years with lawful status and employment authorization, and they don't care,” Ahilan Arulanantham, co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA, says of the Trump administration. “They claim conditions are better. It's very hard to argue that conditions actually are better in Honduras. … The State Department has a travel advisory saying you couldn't go there.”

TPS holders rallied outside the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, a frequent battleground over TPS policy, earlier this month to protest the administration’s decisions to end protections for several nations.

“We are giving so much to this country,” said rally-goer Carmen Sanchez, a native of El Salvador who has lived in the U.S. legally for 25 years. “Many of these families have already built their lives here: got married here, have children, own businesses, have cars, have homes. So the government telling us we have to leave is very painful for us.”

The first Trump administration got rid of TPS protections for a number of countries, including recipients from Honduras. But the Biden administration reinstated them.



“I was here in this court eight years ago, fighting for Haiti and Honduras and other countries, but here we are again today,” said Guerline Joseph, a Haitian immigrant who has lived in the U.S. for about three decades. “If this deportation machine really goes as planned, we as a country will find out very quickly how desperately we need the same people we are targeting, the same people that the government is criminalizing, the same people whose lives we are putting in the balance.”

Back in the Palisades, Molina weighs what these court decisions mean for his future and the future of his family: his wife and four U.S.-born children.

“The important thing is that we’re not here to take anything away from anyone,” Molina says. “On the contrary, we’re here to help and support.”