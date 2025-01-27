Trump’s latest ICE orders give Orange County officials the choice to either collaborate or distance themselves from federal immigration enforcement.
What do Trump immigration crackdowns mean for OC?
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - columnist, LA Times - @GustavoArellano