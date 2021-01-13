Trump’s second impeachment: How California Congress members voted

For the first time in the nation’s history, a president has now been impeached by the House of Representatives two times. Today 10 House Republicans, including David Valadao from California’s Central Valley, broke with their caucus and voted to support the single article for “incitement of insurrection.”

While the House has voted, a Senate trial doesn’t look likely until after Joe Biden is sworn in as the next president of the U.S.

Among California’s Congressional delegation, all Democrats voted for impeachment, and all Republicans, except David Valadao, voted against impeachment.

Here’s how the individual votes broke down:

Y in favor, N against

GOP

Young Kim (R) N (supports censure)

Tom McClintock (R) N

David Valadao (R) Y (this was not expected)

Michelle Steel (R) N (believes impeachment is too divisive)

Ken Calvert (R) N

Mike Garcia (R) N

Darrell Issa (R) N

Doug LaMalfa (R) N

Kevin McCarthy (R) N

Devin Nunes (R) N

Jay Obernolte (R) N

DEM

Pete Aguilar (D) Y

Nanette Barragán (D) Y

Karen Bass (D) Y

Ami Bera (D) Y

Julia Brownley (D) Y

Salud Carbajal (D) Y

Judy Chu (D) Y

Lou Correa (D) Y

Jim Costa (D) Y

Tony Cardenas (D) Y

Mark DeSaulnier (D) Y

Anna Eshoo (D) Y

John Garamendi (D) Y

Jimmy Gomez (D) Y

Josh Harder (D) Y

Jared Huffman (D) Y

Ro Khanna (D) Y

Barbara Lee (D) Y

Mike Levin (D) Y

Ted Lieu (D) Y

Zoe Lofgren (D) Y

Alan Lowenthal (D) Y

Doris Matsui (D) Y

Jerry McNerney (D) Y

Grace Napolitano (D) Y

Jimmy Panetta (D) Y

Nancy Pelosi (D) Y

Scott Peters (D) Y

Katie Porter (D) Y

Lucille Roybal-Allard (D) Y

Raul Ruiz (D) Y

Adam Schiff (D) Y

Brad Sherman (D) Y

Jackie Speier (D) Y

Eric Swalwell (D) Y

Linda Sanchez (D) Y

Mark Takano (D) Y

Mike Thompson (D) Y

Norma Torres (D) Y

Juan Vargas (D) Y

Maxine Waters (D) Y