State of anxiety in UCLA labs amid massive funding cuts

When Lauri Mattenson awoke one unfortunate Friday the 13th, she was suddenly completely blind. She didn’t know it yet, but she was having a stroke.

“There's not a lot we're in control of in life,” she says now, “but when you lose control of your body, it's truly terrifying.”

The typical stroke patient is older than 65, and Mattenson was 48 at the time — so what happened?

Doctors later told Mattenson she had a hole in her heart. Almost everyone has one at birth, but it usually closes up when you’re still a baby. If it doesn’t, there’s a small risk for stroke.

Fortunately, Mattenson heard about the results of a clinical trial where scientists discovered that closing the hole could prevent future strokes.

“It gave my family hope,” she says.

That trial led the FDA to approve a device that’s kept her healthy ever since.

Dr. Jeffery Saver was one of the lead scientists in the clinical trial. He works in the neurology department at UCLA, which researches dementia, strokes and epilepsy.

Dr. Saver says that “the incidence of stroke is now half of what it was 25 years ago,” thanks to the strides they’ve made with their clinical trials.

As Mattenson reflects on the life-changing experience, “one of the first things that goes through my mind is: What about all the other families that would be served by this research?”

That research is now in jeopardy.

UCLA’s neurology department lost $23 million as part of a $584 million grant suspension by the Trump administration last month, after the Department of Justice found that the university violated the civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students during pro-Palestinian protests on campus last year.

While a federal judge ordered the administration to restore all funding that came from the National Science Foundation – about one-third of the cuts – that doesn’t include any of the support for the neurology department, which all came from the National Institutes of Health.

UCLA is just the latest in a list of universities that’ve had their federal grants frozen, and the impacts can already be felt on campus.





Although Mattenson says she “suffered greatly” from the antisemitism on campus last year, she sees the cuts in federal grants as an overreaction.

“Medical research and technological research, these are things that exist in service to humanity, and so I don’t think it’s the appropriate approach to address the problem,” she says.

Dr. Stanley Thomas Carmichael, who chairs the neurology department, says there's a high state of anxiety and uncertainty among staff. “There's faculty in my department, some of them lost 100% of their salary support, and they have young families.”

Daniel Toker, a UCLA post-doctoral fellow who does research on comas from traumatic brain injuries, lost 80% of his salary due to the funding freeze. He says that he and other young scientists are starting to have doubts about the future of scientific research.

“I chose this partially because I thought this is not only interesting and helpful, but I'll have a job,” he says. “It seemed like a given.”

Now Toker is applying to work at artificial intelligence companies.

Toker says that human consciousness became especially interesting to him after a formative experience he had years ago, when he was walking by a lake and witnessed someone drowning.

“I was helping do CPR, and I watched this person die right in front of me, and it got me thinking about what it means for a brain, a brain that's been injured, and for a mind that's in that brain, slipping away,” Toker says.