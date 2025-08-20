Young maskless CA firefighters are coughing, getting cancer, dying

Firefighters with the U.S Forest Service are not required to wear masks, meaning they’re inhaling wildfire smoke. That’s leaving some of them with serious health issues, says a New York Times report.

