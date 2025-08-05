Mystery in Venice: What is killing dogs near the canals?

Over the past six weeks, 10 dogs are known to have died after taking a walk near the Venice Canals. At least 11 more dogs had to be hospitalized. Many of them are young and healthy. No one knows why, but lots of people are trying to find out.

How did this all start?

According to the LA County Department of Public Health, there have been two clusters of cases. The first was in mid-June, when one dog died and five got sick after walks around the canals. Then, almost a month later, a second cluster was identified, with more than 19 cases and more deaths.

The dogs, young and old, experience gastrointestinal and neurological symptoms: vomiting, seizures, lethargy and weakness.

As of July 28, DPH’s Veterinary Public Health Program started investigating.

What are some of the theories about why this is happening?

There are two theories: ingestion of pest control like snail bait or rat poison; or exposure to a toxin produced by cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) that may have proliferated in the warm, still water of the canals.

Who’s doing what to explore those possibilities?

DPH is collecting the medical history of affected dogs, and talking to owners about possible sources of exposure. A lab at UC Davis has been tasked with studying samples from affected dogs. And the State Water Board, LA Sanitation, the LA City Bureau of Street Services, and other agencies are all looking at the canal water and other potential vectors.

Meanwhile, Venice neighborhood groups have been coordinating on WhatsApp groups and sharing the walking routes of affected dogs.

How likely is it that something’s in the water?

All of these agencies immediately identified the canals as a possible culprit. Veterinarians and others say symptoms might be consistent with exposure to cyanobacteria, though one vet cautions that you usually see symptoms when a dog has been swimming in contaminated water (which no one has reported their dogs doing).

Noelle Held, a biologist at USC who has been studying LA ocean water since the January wildfires, took a sample of canal water Aug. 1 and said that while she didn’t see anything notable after a microscope scan (including the organism that killed so many marine animals this spring), she’s now performing more advanced molecular testing.

What should pet owners do until they have answers?

DPH says to keep dogs on leashes around the canals, and don’t let them eat or drink anything on the ground. Make sure they stay out of the water, too. If pets show any symptoms, report those to your vet immediately, as well as the Veterinary Public Health Program at vet@ph.lacounty.gov or (213) 288-7060.