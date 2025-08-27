This month, a group of nearly 200 game developers in Irvine unionized under the newly-formed United Videogame Workers (UVW). They’re the latest to join a burgeoning, industry-wide movement. KCRW talks to Kaitlin Bonfiglio, a founding member of the unit’s organizing committee, about this moment in the industry.

“The media industry is very well represented. As far as unions and the games industry, it's time for us to join film, TV, animation, all these other creative industries with union representation,” she tells KCRW. “The amount of layoffs in the games industry has been really historic in the last three years, especially. Having a career in the games industry just isn't sustainable, and we want to change that.”

In the face of consistent layoffs, Bongfiglio says the guild is focusing on securing workers’ rights, including those for contractors and freelancers — who she says are the foundation of the industry. UVW is also targeting protections around severance pay, a two-week notice before layoffs, recall rights, and comprehensive compensation packages.

There can be a disconnect, Bonfiglio says, between management and developers over what it takes to create a game. In the industry, it’s a phenomenon known as crunch.

“What happens is people want to cash in on this … billion-dollar industry, hire a lot of people, make very rash decisions, thinking that you can make a game quickly, in a year or less. With the right amount of people, you can create a game. And the truth is — making a game is very difficult, and it takes a lot of time.”

She adds, “It's not as simple as ‘I'm just creating one production timeline, and then the game will get made.’ A lot of changes happen throughout. And what we're seeing is at the higher level, that creative process is not being respected, and the livelihoods of the workers, the people making these games, are not being respected.”

As a result, crunch can lead to workers putting in 80 to 100-hour weeks in the lead up to a game’s launch, Bonfiglio points out.

That’s part of the reason why UVW is trying to bring more workers into its fold. Since launching in March, hundreds of developers have joined the union, including freelancers, contractors, and workers who have been laid off. This has all happened without recognition from the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that protects employee rights. That means employers are not legally obligated to negotiate with the union.

“We are just the workers coming together, recognizing our own power,” Bonfiglio says. “We're not going to wait for the government to recognize us as a union, and that is inherently powerful. I think ultimately, this is just the beginning of this movement.”