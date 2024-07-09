California’s first bar dedicated to women’s sports, Watch Me!, will open this month in Long Beach. It will welcome all ages to inspire young athletes.
LA’s newest bar ‘Watch Me!’ to only show women’s sports
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guests:
- Jackie “Jax” Diener - Co-owner, Watch Me! sports bar
- Emme Eddy - Co-owner, Watch Me! sports bar