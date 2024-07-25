Regency Theatres is closing its iconic Fox and Bruin theaters in Westwood Village. The Fox will undergo renovations, but the fate of the Bruin remains uncertain.
Where do cinephiles build community as theaters close in Westwood?
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- May HaDuong - Director, UCLA Film & Television Archive