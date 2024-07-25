Where do cinephiles build community as theaters close in Westwood?

Hosted by
Regency Theatres is closing its iconic Fox and Bruin theaters in Westwood Village. The Fox will undergo renovations, but the fate of the Bruin remains uncertain.

Credits

Guest:

  • May HaDuong - Director, UCLA Film & Television Archive

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods