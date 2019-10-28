What you need to know about the Getty fire

KCRW is keeping tabs on the fast-moving brush fire that sparked near Getty Center Drive off the 405 Freeway early this morning. It’s burned homes across 500 acres. More than 10,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders. More than 600 firefighters are on the scene.

Fire officials call this “a very dynamic fire,” and advised residents west of the 405 freeway and south of Sunset to be vigilant and stay informed through the LA Fire Department website.

A red flag warning is in place until 6 pm tonight. Winds are 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti told KCRW this morning, "It's a lot of if's. If the wind stays the way that it is, we feel pretty good. If the temperature remains relatively low compared to what we've had the last few days, we feel good. And my recommendation for everybody is don't be a hero. Don't stay where you are. Unless you're told to shelter in place, get out."

Evacuation centers:

Westwood Recreation Center (1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd).

Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center (14201 Huston St).

Palisades Recreation Center (851 Alma Real Dr).

For animals:

West Valley Animal Shelter (20655 Plummer St).

West LA Animal Shelter (11361 W. Pico Blvd).

Hanson Dam Recreation Area (11798 Foothill Blvd). *For large animals

Freeways closed:

Full closure of the southbound 405 freeway from 101 to Sunset.

All southbound traffic will be diverted to 101.

Eastbound/westbound traffic from 101 is closed to southbound 405.

Northbound Sepulveda Boulevard, Sunset Boulevard, Monaga Drive, Getty Center Drive, Skirball Center Drive, and Mulholland Drive are closed.

Schools closed:

LAUSD says 18 district schools are closed.

Santa Monica and Malibu schools are closed, including Topanga Elementary School and Palisades High School.



UCLA announced it's cancelling classes due to the fire.

*Last updated: 10/28/19, 10:00 AM