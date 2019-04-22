What's in a name? A local street name divides a community

Los Angeles loves to honor its community members. For example, a Los Angeles city council voted to rename the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue in honor of the late Nipsey Hussle. It’s an example of how a community looks to remembers its shared history.



In the northeast corner of San Fernando Valley, the residents of the City of San Fernando are looking to do the same, but in this case, in honor of a native tribe.



The area’s indigenous residents, the Tataviam Indians, are raising questions about how we should remember our history, and specifically, a 125-year-old injustice.



They are requesting that the city remove Maclay Ave., a street named after the city’s founder who, in establishing the city, displaced a community of Tataviam indians.