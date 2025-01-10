Wildfire aid resources: From shelter and food to mental health and insurance

Stay tuned to 89.9 KCRW and KCRW.com for continuing coverage of the emergency fire and wind conditions currently facing LA County. This page will be updated regularly with new resources as we gather more information. If you have additional tips or resources to share, please send them to newsletters@kcrw.org. Visit kcrw.com/firehelp for additional resources, including emergency preparedness guides and donation and volunteer opportunities.

A comprehensive spreadsheet of resources by location and aid type is available via Mutual Aid LA. If you have anything to add to their list, reach out by commenting on this Instagram post.

Find resources by location with this interactive mutual aid map.

Food

Shelter

Text “SHELTER” and your ZIP code to 43362 for the nearest open shelters.

Evacuation shelters:

Arcadia Community Center – 375 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007

Ritchie Valens Recreation Center – 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Pacoima, CA 91331

Pan Pacific Recreational Center – 7600 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Westwood Recreation Center – 1350 Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025

El Camino Real Charter High School – 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Pasadena Civic Center – 300 East Green Street, Pasadena, CA 91101

Pomona Fairplex – 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768

Airbnb: Airbnb, in partnership with 211 LA, is offering free temporary housing for residents displaced or forced to evacuate due to the recent wildfires. Submit your information in this form to receive notifications on availability. Please note, spaces are limited, and completing the form does not guarantee a stay. Eligibility criteria apply.

YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles: Locations unaffected by fires are offering evacuation sites, temporary shelter, basic amenities, and showers. They are also offering free childcare for children of first responders, essential workers, and families displaced, evacuated, or otherwise impacted by the fires. Check locations and updates on their Community Response page.

Planet Fitness: The gym chain is opening its Southland locations to residents, first responders, and others impacted by the wildfires. Services include free access to locker rooms, showers, HydroMassage loungers, electrical outlets and Wi-Fi. No membership required. The offer runs through Jan. 15.

Transportation

Road closures: Updated lists via CalTrans

LA Metro:

Fare collection for rides on Metro has been suspended systemwide through the end of the day Sunday, Jan. 12.

Metro bus and rail line updates due to wildfires and wind:

Service impacts



Alerts and advisories



Ongoing list via NBC4



Follow LA Metro on X (formerly known as Twitter) for rider notifications as they happen.

Lyft: Riders in need can use the code CAFIRERELIEF25, valid for 2 rides up to $25 each ($50 total) for 500 riders from now until 1/15 at 11:59 p.m.

Uber: Use promo code WILFIRE25 in the wallet section of your Uber app to redeem a free Uber ride up to $40.

Insurance

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has issued "a mandatory one-year moratorium on insurance non-renewals and cancellations" for ZIP codes in areas directly affected by the Eaton and Palisades fires. He has issued moratoriums in previous fires, including fires in September and November in Southern California. Search your ZIP code and fire name.

Cheat sheet: The steps fire victims need to take to make an insurance claim.

The California Department of Insurance has compiled Resources to Help Recent Wildfire Victims providing multilingual tips on preparing for an insurance claim.

Home and business loss: From documenting damage to understanding policy coverage, this comprehensive guide provides clear instructions and resources for starting the insurance process (via lifelong Pasadena resident Portia M. Wood, Esp. of Wood Legal Group).

Animals

Evacuating with animals large or small? Head here for shelter options; be sure to check for capacity and availability.

Dr. Pedraza Reales of Sevilla Veterinary Hospital is offering treatment, medication and food free of charge for fire victims.

VCA Animal Hospitals are offering free boarding for evacuated animals.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund is offering additional resources for those affected by the wildfires.

Mental Health



The Los Angeles County ACCESS Center offers 24/7 support for anxiety, distress, and grief via this hotline: (800) 854-7771.

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health Resources has compiled a list of mental health resources specifically to aid those affected by the wildfires, including parent guidelines for supporting children after a fire, tips for caregivers and teachers, support for coping, educational resources on the mental health impact of wildfires, and numerous helplines.

Maple Counseling provides low-cost and sliding-scale mental health services to individuals, couples, and families of all ages and backgrounds throughout California. The Briskin | Wilder Welcome Center in Mid City “has a rapid intake process and provides case management for the most appropriate treatment for every client. No one is turned away.” Call (310) 271-9999 if you or someone you know needs support. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; if you reach their voicemail, they will respond as soon as possible.