2024 presidential race: Biden launches campaign, is Trump eligible?

Donald Trump is appealing the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that his role in the January 6 Capitol riots classifies as engaging in insurrection and thus disqualifies him from appearing on the state’s Republican primary ballot. The Colorado judges’ ruling relies on language in the 14th Amendment, which bars any public official engaging in insurrection from seeking public office. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments next month. Will the nine justices rule against Trump, and what impact could that have on the legal legacy of January 6, 2021?

The Capitol riot also played a significant role in President Joe Biden’s speech as he launched his 2024 campaign last week. The president centered his appeal to voters with a message of American democracy hanging in the balance with the upcoming election. One new report claims that the political tension in the United States could be the year’s biggest geopolitical risk. Can Biden convince the nation that he’s the best option to keep its democracy intact, or will he sound like a broken record?

Social and emotional developmental gaps between boys and girls have become commonly accepted in society. However, recent data shows that boys are falling behind in educational performance as well. One option some parents in affluent communities have turned to is “redshirting” their boys, which means delaying their start of kindergarten by a year so they could have time to catch up developmentally. How effective is this strategy, and is it feasible on a large scale? Weighing in is Ioakim Boutakidis, a professor of Child and Adolescent Studies at California State University, Fullerton, and a member of the American Psychological Association’s Task Force on Boys in School.