White House security officials come under fire over messaging app mishap

Earlier this week, The Atlantic Editor-In-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg revealed that top-level White House officials accidentally added him to a group chat about upcoming war plans. While some administration staffers initially denied the existence of the group chat, Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pivoted to denouncing Goldberg and his publication instead. Is this blunder big enough to send the administration into crisis? Or will Trump’s high favorability polling shield the controversy?

America’s neighbor to the north also faces political leadership shakeups. It’s election season in Canada, and the race for the next prime minister seems to hinge on how the potential PM would engage with U.S. President Donald Trump. This year’s Canadian election partially mirrors last year’s American election: a conservative populist candidate versus a liberal who came in after the previous leader stepped down. Conservative candidate Pierre Poilevre had initially polled well, but recent Canadian polls show a strong aversion to Trump and Trump-lite policies. Is this enough to change the tides of the Canadian election?

The Canadian-American conflict continues with Trump’s intensive tariff plans. Trump previously asserted that strict tariffs against Canada would snuff the fentanyl trade. Is there even enough fentanyl coming from Canada to back that up? While the White House sees tariffs as a method to increase U.S. manufacturing, economists say these moves might hurt American consumers instead. How effective are Trump’s promises to revive the American economy?