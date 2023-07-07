The president is pushing Bidenomics. Will voters buy it?

President Biden is putting the spin on “Bidenomics.” The administration is hoping they can capture voters with improved messaging on popular policies, but will it work?

We’re a week removed from the end of the Supreme Court’s most recent term. What are the big takeaways from the slate of decisions from the court, and lessons about the newest justice?

America celebrated its independence once again this past week. But after a tumultuous last few years, confidence in institutions is down across the board. Is our democracy healthy enough to regain the trust of voters?