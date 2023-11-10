Can Biden convert Democrats’ success to a presidential win?

It was Election Day in several states this week. Voters hit the polls to decide on abortion as a constitutional right in Ohio. Kentucky and Mississippi made their choice for governor. And every state legislative seat in Virginia was up for grabs. Democrats saw favorable results across the board. Do those results tell us more about Biden’s chances in 2024, or the struggles Republicans must overcome to get their message across?

Democrats and Republicans remain at a standstill on immigration policy. The president has suggested additional funding and new strategies, but some in Congress are unsatisfied. Can they figure out a way forward without direct executive action?

Alaska brings in thousands of workers from Ukraine to help keep its crucial seafood industry going. Can the same opportunities work at a larger scale for workers from other countries?