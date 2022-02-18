Canada’s having some close encounters of a truckish kind. For three weeks now, a convoy of truck drivers have occupied major cities north of the border and blocked trade in protest of vaccine mandates for truckers. They’ve gained support from many prominent right-wing figures in the United States, including former President Donald Trump.



Do the protests signify freedom of expression against authoritarianism, or do they cross a line and are more about making a partisan point?

Guest host David Greene discusses with panelists Tara Setmayer, senior advisor at the Lincoln Project, on the right; Mo Elleithee, executive director of Georgetown University's Institute of Politics and Public Service, on the left; and special guest Chris Buskirk, publisher and editor of American Greatness.

Next: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is calling for the Republican party to break with former President Trump before the midterms — can they do it? Are Democrats going to benefit from the identity crisis on the right?

Then: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for empathy for Putin, and suggests a radical solution to the crisis on the Ukrainian border – shutting the country out of NATO forever. But is that going to defuse Russia’s territorial aspirations? And can Democrats walk the tightrope between looking soft on Russia and outright war?