Is the right spearheading a new form of language policing?

An inquiry from the Wall Street Journal into a social media account linked to a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer led to the employee’s resignation from the Elon Musk-led agency. Following an impromptu Twitter poll from Musk and support from Vice President JD Vance, the employee was welcomed back into DOGE. Is the re-hiring a blow against “cancel culture,” or is an empowered right playing a similar game but with new rules?

On the first day of Donald Trump’s second term, he withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accord via executive order. He made a similar move in 2017, which drew international backlash, largely on moral grounds. This time around, people worldwide expected the move and gave a more subdued response. Will a revised argument from climate activists break through to conservative leadership in the States?

The president also issued executive orders that ended the printing of pennies and federal efforts to embrace paper straws. Though popular, are these actions timely?