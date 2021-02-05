Closer to $2 trillion

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris receive a presidential daily briefing from the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, the Vice President’s National Security Adviser Nancy McEldowney and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House.

Democrats are much closer to passing the nearly $2 trillion relief package President Joe Biden has proposed. A Republican pitch for a much smaller package doesn’t look to be going anywhere. The White House says doing too little is way riskier than doing too much, but economist Larry Summers is worried the package is too big and will endanger efforts to spend later on infrastructure. Who is right? Josh Barro talks with Megan McArdle and David Dayen about that, Senator Romney’s proposal for a child benefits package, and special guest Helen Andrews makes the conservative anti-Boomer case.

Credits

Guest:
Helen Andrews - Author and senior editor, The American Conservative - @herandrews

Hosts:
David Dayen, Josh Barro, Megan McArdle

Producer:
Sara Fay