White House tries to control US budget, Congress sees its power wane

The Trump administration announced that it will withhold $5 billion in foreign aid that Congress had already allocated. The “pocket rescission” is Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought’s latest move to give the executive branch control over America’s spending. House Democrats call it an unlawful attack on Congress’ power of the purse. The Trump administration has also imposed tariffs and selected U.S. attorneys without congressional approval. How can Congress take back its power? Will Democrats and Republicans work together to prevent a shutdown before federal funding runs out at the end of the month?

The Johnson Amendment (1954) allowed the IRS to remove tax-exempt status from charitable organizations and churches if they endorsed political candidates. Although some outspoken faith leaders disregarded the rule and received no retribution from the IRS, the Trump administration has now created an official carve-out for churches to endorse candidates and keep their tax-exempt status. Proponents of the Johnson Amendment, like including the 1,000 nonprofits that signed a community letter supporting nonpartisanship, believe that the law prevented churches from becoming political agents manipulated by anonymous donors’ tax-free gifts. Others, like the National Religious Broadcasters, say the Johnson Amendment infringed on their First Amendment rights. Will this new leeway degrade the role of churches as nonpartisan centers of community?

Third Way, a left-wing think tank, released a memo urging Democrats to leave behind language they believe repels voters. The list includes words such as “privilege,” “systems of oppression,” “birthing person,” and “Latinx.” The right has expressed disdain with “wokeness” and language policing.

Progressives adopted these terms to be more inclusive and empathetic, but are they having the opposite effect?