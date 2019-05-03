Democrats have contempt for Attorney General Barr

Attorney General William Barr testified in one house of Congress this week. He spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee defending his handling of the release of the Mueller report and the public statements he made during the nearly month-long period when he had seen the report but the public had not.

Robert Mueller, the special counsel, wrote Barr a letter that said the first letter Barr released about the report “did not fully capture the context, nature and substance of this office's work and conclusions.” Democratic senators were dissatisfied with Barr’s explanations of his choices about what to say and when. Now there are calls for him to resign.

Economist Emily Oster joins the show to talk about her new book Cribsheet: A Data-Driven Guide To Better, More Relaxed Parenting, From Birth To Preschool. Emily talks with the panel about the unfounded advice parents get, why so many studies are flawed, why you can find a study to back up any of your intuitions and why vaccination fears are so difficult to assuage in certain parents.

Also on the show: the Poway synagogue shooting; interesting polling for Biden, Bernie and Elizabeth Warren; and a conversation about freedom from the Milken Institute Global Conference with Felicia Wong, Gene Sperling and Kenneth Hersh.