Finally, a real debate

Now that’s what we call a debate. The candidates stopped being polite and started getting real, and all it took was getting Mike Bloomberg on the debate stage. Though, with all the fighting and several direct hits from Elizabeth Warren on his company’s nondisclosure agreements, he didn’t really fight back that much. Is the Bloomberg bubble about to pop? Can anyone dislodge Bernie from the lead? Are we headed to a contested Democratic convention?

The panel breaks down the Democratic debate: fights over stop and frisk, sexual harassment, health care, and the name of Mexico’s president. Should President Trump be eager to face Bernie Sanders? And Trump says he’s the chief law enforcement officer of the United States. Weren’t Republicans supposed to be against that sort of thing?