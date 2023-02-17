Georgia grand jury finds perjury in 2020 election probe. Are criminal charges coming?

The Fulton County, Georgia special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn the 2020 election released a portion of its final report this week.

The grand jury interviewed 75 witnesses as part of its investigation and said it found no evidence of election fraud. The report also recommended prosecutors pursue indictments against witnesses they believe committed perjury during their testimonies. Though, the report did not list any names of the people they believe lied under oath.

Much of the report was redacted, and the rest of the grand jury’s findings are still sealed. But could accusations of perjury lead to criminal charges? And how does this probe fit into the larger content of other investigations around Trump or his 2024 presidential bid?

Special guest Holly Bailey, national correspondent at the Washington Post, weighs in on how serious the charges might be.

Plus, it’s been a year since Russia began its full invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. has provided billions of dollars in aid, weapons, and support to Ukraine, but all that assistance could be waning.

A new Associated Press Norc Center poll showed the number of American adults who support sending weapons to Ukraine has dropped 12% since last summer.

How should President Biden prioritize numerous global crises? And how should he measure the strategic interest in Ukraine going forward?

Host David Greene discusses with Mo Elleithee, executive director of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service, and Sarah Isgur, senior editor at The Dispatch.

And, HBO’s new hit show about a brain-eating fungus, “The Last of Us,” offers a picture of a totally incompetent and cruel government. Is that narrative dangerous in pop culture?