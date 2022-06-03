A bipartisan group of senators is working to find gun control legislation that could make it through Congress. Ideas are being tossed around, like raising the age requirement for buying a gun. To date, Republicans on Capitol Hill have not been interested in passing any gun control measures. Is there hope for a bipartisan compromise?

Guest host Gustavo Arellano of the LA Times joins from the left — with Sarah Isgur, staff writer at The Dispatch, on the right, and Tara Setmayer, senior advisor at The Lincoln Project, from the center.

Then, special guest Gal Beckerman shares his idea about kids being the leaders in pressuring Congress to pass gun legislation. But is it fair to expect kids to take on this burden?

And gas prices continue to rise, baby formula is still scarce, and inflation doesn’t look like it’s ending soon. Can Biden and Democrats improve the situation in time for the midterm elections?