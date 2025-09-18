White House ups the pressure on political speech

After the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, both Republicans and Democrats called for unity and understanding — but polarizing rhetoric has continued to escalate. President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other White House officials have vowed to target the “radical left” for being politically violent. Democratic officials have warned that the White House may try to use the assassination to suppress speech. Those fears may have been realized when ABC was threatened over late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s comments about conservatives’ reaction to Charlie Kirk’s killing. Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, pressured the network to pull Kimmel off the air indefinitely. How do Americans feel about a government agency censoring speech that they don’t agree with? Whose responsibility is it to turn down the temperature when it comes to rhetoric and polarization?

David Greene worked with country singer Ketch Secor of the band Old Crow Medicine Show to produce a music documentary called Louder Than Guns. Greene spent time with Secor, touring across the country and hearing Americans’ reflections on gun violence and gun rights. When FOX News host Trey Gowdy said that Americans should have a conversation about preventing more gun violence, his fellow conservatives said he should be ashamed. How do we stop talking past each other during conversations about guns and create an open dialogue?

Are Americans too enraged by each other to ever experience unity? This week, a listener asked Left, Right and Center about America’s history of political violence and if our panel thinks anything has changed.