Will Trump or Harris win undecided voters?

With days left in the race, some say the onus is on Vice President Kamala Harris to distinguish herself from Joe Biden’s previous not-Donald Trump strategy. At a CNN town hall on Wednesday, she walked back former progressive policies and hammered in working across the aisle. Is her strategy of playing the middle enough to win?

Polls suggest that nearly half of voters in the U.S. intend to cast their ballots early. Tens of millions have already done so, but in this tight a race, the fate of the election may rest on the undecided. How must Trump and Harris change their strategies to sway voters who haven’t picked yet?

The overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 largely delegated abortion rights to the states. In a place as purple as Nevada, is codifying abortion at the federal level enough to influence voters to go blue? Or will abortion rights voters be content with state-level rights? As part of our 50 states series, the Left, Right, and Center panel examines what a post-Dobbs election means for single-issue voters in Nevada.