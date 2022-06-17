What did Trump know and when did he know it?

In its most recent hearing, the House Select Committee recounted all the ways former President Trump tried to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into doing what he wanted: to illegally stop the electoral vote count and overturn the election. The committee says Pence’s life was endangered. Advisors to Pence are just the latest voices from Trump’s world to join the House Select Committee in painting a full picture of how close the country came to a constitutional crisis.

Guest host Gustavo Arellano, of The Los Angeles Times and The Times Daily podcast, represents the left and asks what else do Republicans and federal prosecutors need to know about Trump’s motivations to bring an indictment?

John Avlon, senior political analyst and anchor for CNN, joins from the center. Sarah Isgur, staff writer for The Dispatch and host of The Dispatch podcast, joins from the right. This week’s special guest is Emily Bazelon, staff writer for the New York Times and co-host of Slate’s Political Gabfest podcast.

Plus, can the Federal Reserve reduce inflation without triggering job loss or a recession?