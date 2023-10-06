The House lost faith in McCarthy. Will they find it in the next speaker?

For the first time ever, the House of Representatives voted to oust its speaker. This week, House Democrats joined forces with the small contingent of Republicans who wanted Kevin McCarthy gone. Was it the right call, and what’s next?

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to three charges related to his purchase of a gun in 2018. He’s accused of lying about his drug use on the application he submitted in the purchase. His legal team and other critics say the charges are out of line with Department of Justice policy. Is it political pressure, or the letter of the law guiding prosecutors in this case?

Taylor Swift’s budding romance with NFL superstar Travis Kelce is causing quite a commotion. Could they fuel a political moment?