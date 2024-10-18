Have hurricanes gotten swept up in the culture wars?

A new front has opened in the culture wars: meteorology. Rampant disinformation spread across the Southeast after Hurricanes Helene and Milton left thousands in need of disaster relief. While some conservative lawmakers have been trying to manage the devastation, others including Donald Trump have platformed dangerous conspiracy theories. What does the GOP’s relationship with disinformation mean for the party’s future, and where does it go after Trump?

Nebraska is one of two states that does not use a winner-take-all system for its electoral votes. That means the blue dot of Omaha, Nebraska could conceivably swing a close presidential election. Does this reveal the weirdness of the Electoral College overall? In a system designed to protect the minority from the majority, is the reverse now true?

Can journalism save a marriage? Journalist Brian Reed is the host of KCRW’s new podcast Question Everything, which turns the critical lens on his own profession. Reed tells the Left, Right, and Center team a story of an Orange County couple that almost lost a decades-long marriage over where they get their news before finding an outlet they could both agree on. So how do journalism and politics tie into our personal relationships?