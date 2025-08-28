President Trump says he’s offering Americans safety. What could it cost?

National Guard troops have been on the streets of Washington D.C. for about two weeks, and in June, they were deployed to Los Angeles during anti-ICE protests. Now, President Trump is threatening to send them to Chicago, which he calls a “killing field.” Some Americans are embracing Trump’s expanded use of the National Guard, while others call him a dictator. According to the Chicago Police Department, homicides have dropped by 31% and shootings by 36% compared to last year, but do lower crime rates actually make Americans feel safer? Will militarized streets bring more security or just the semblance of it?

People in Eagle Pass, Texas, say they feel safer after state and federal officials worked to limit illegal crossings in the border community. But in places like Los Angeles, ICE raids have left some Americans anxious and worried for local immigrants. As President Trump brings his promises on immigration to fruition, will the idea of safety be different in communities like these?

Transgender athletes competing in amateur sports became a lightning rod for debates on LGBTQ+ rights and inclusivity. President Trump captured the fervor of those debates during the election and with several executive orders upon his return to the White House. His administration has sought to sort competitors by their biological sex rather than how they identify. Those who support the ban see it as a way to protect children, but does one group’s sense of safety have to be at the expense of another?