Impeached

Hosted by , ,
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wields the Speaker's gavel as she presides over the final of two House of Representatives votes approving two counts of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019.

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wields the Speaker's gavel as she presides over the final of two House of Representatives votes approving two counts of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019. Photo credit: Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump is officially the third president to be impeached. The Democrats held together, with just one defection to the GOP and one “present” vote than they had a few weeks ago to open the impeachment inquiry. 

After the impeachment vote, Nancy Pelosi surprised everyone by saying she wouldn’t send the impeachment articles to the Senate for now. What’s up with that?

 Then, the Democratic presidential candidates had their liveliest debate yet. They fought over who has the necessary experience to win, Afghanistan policy, trade, health care, and who’s been spending too much in wine caves, and more. Josh Barro, Rich Lowry, Liz Bruenig and Gustavo Arellano discuss.

Credits

Guest:
Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano

Hosts:
Josh Barro, Elizabeth Bruenig, Rich Lowry

Producer:
Sara Fay